HELSINKI, FINLAND — Paulig, which promotes itself as the European Tex Mex leader, is investing €42 million ($45.44 million) to build a savory snacks production plant in Spain. Construction on the plant is scheduled to begin in 2025 with production set to start in 2026, according to the company.

“This investment marks an important step in the execution of our international growth strategy,” said Rolf Ladau, chief executive officer of Paulig. “It will further strengthen our position in the Tex Mex and snacking categories in Europe after the acquisition of the snacking company Liven in Spain in 2022. It will also increase the company’s innovation capabilities in these categories.

“Snacking is currently one of the fastest growing categories within the food sector. We are firmly committed to accelerating profitable growth in this category over the long term, in collaboration with our trade partners. Our snacks are made from sustainable raw materials that enable the inclusion of vegetables, fruits, grains, pulses, and vegetable oils.”

Paulig operates in 13 countries and has production facilities in 6 countries, including Finland, Sweden, Estonia, UK, Spain and Belgium. Paulig’s snacks plants are in Spain and Belgium. The company’s brands include Paulig, Santa Maria, Risenta, Poco Loco and Zanuy.

“We are planning to inaugurate our new factory during 2026,” said Thomas Panteli, senior vice president of supply chain and sourcing at Paulig. “We want to be a trusted partner for our customers, and with the new facility, we are dedicated to maintaining a steady supply of innovative snacks to meet growing demand in the future. We want to offer our customers high-quality products that are made in a sustainable and efficient way. Furthermore, we currently employ approximately 340 people in Spain and anticipate hiring many more in the years ahead.”