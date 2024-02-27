RENO, NEV. — Mary’s Gone Crackers recently revealed that it has doubled its manufacturing capacity to more than 14.19 million lbs. The gluten-free cracker maker operates a 435,000-square-foot facility in Reno that features five ovens (the fifth oven was added in 2023) that churned out 6.73 million lbs of product in 2023.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our operational improvement plan in order to ensure customers of optimal order fulfillment levels while adding capacity in support of Mary’s Gone Crackers' accelerated growth in 2024 and beyond,” said Michael Finete, chief executive officer. “Additionally, new capabilities both inside and outside our facility will be instrumental in enabling us to meet both customer and consumer demands for a pipeline of category innovating products.”

Mary’s Gone Crackers said it has invested in sensory and flavor enhancing equipment, expanded manufacturing lines and added new team members as part of its transformation.

Founded in 2004, Mary’s Gone Crackers offers snacks that are certified organic, kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO.