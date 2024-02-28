NEW YORK — Quaker Oats Co., a business unit of PepsiCo, Inc., will debut a new commercial in the form of a short film from award-winning director Charlotte Wells.

The commercial, which was created in collaboration with Uncommon Creative Studio, revolves around a father and son as they navigate life’s stages together, from childhood to adulthood. Quaker said the longform version of the commercial has been adapted for local markets around the world to best suit the consumer rituals and habits of those markets.

The commercial also will kick off the first-ever global platform for Quaker called “You’ve Got This,” which is described as a fully personalized omnichannel campaign that includes out-of-home, print and mobile/digital advertising and allows for a highly customized creative experience across all consumer touchpoints, the company said.

“Quaker has long been a beloved, potential-filled brand within the PepsiCo portfolio, and ‘You’ve Got This’ is the breakthrough creative platform we need to mark the brand’s next chapter across the globe,” said Ciara Dilley, vice president of marketing for Global Foods Group at PepsiCo. “As a brand with a storied history of nourishing potential in others, we are thrilled to partner with Charlotte Wells to celebrate the unsung heroes who inspire greatness in all of us.”

The Quaker “You’ve Got This” campaign is currently airing across Canada and Latin America in movie theaters and television screens as well as on digital and social media platforms. The company plans to expand this campaign to additional markets in 2024.