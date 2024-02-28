DUBLIN, OHIO — Wendy’s has added Cinnabon Pull-Apart to its breakfast menu. The new sweet treats combine creamy dough bites with Cinnabon cinnamon all while being topped with the brand’s signature cream cheese dressing, Wendy’s said.

“Our new Cinnabon Pull-Apart merges nostalgia and deliciousness in every ooey gooey bite, offering a unique spin on a classic cinnamon roll,” said Lindsay Radkoski, US chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Co. “Pair Wendy’s new Cinnabon Pull-Apart with a breakfast sandwich for the best of both sweet and savory worlds or keep breakfast perfectly sweet with a Vanilla Frosty Cream Cold Brew — you can’t go wrong.”

The Cinnabon Pull-Apart is available now at all Wendy’s locations in the United States.