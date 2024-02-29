Leader. Mentor. Role model. Trailblazer. These words and more have been used to describe Erin Sharp and her impact on commercial baking. Throughout her career, Sharp has embodied these traits to reshape how the industry looks and operates. She’s skillfully overseen numerous baking operations, pioneering a new style of leadership and serving as an invaluable mentor for many, all while paving the way for women in the baking industry.

Sharp began her career at Frito-Lay, holding a variety of positions in operations and finance, and later at Dreyer’s, SuperValu and Albertsons. She then joined Sara Lee as vice president of manufacturing for its US Fresh Bakery division, Central Region in 2007, where she oversaw 12 manufacturing and distribution facilities. In 2011, Sharp became Kroger’s vice president of operations, and in 2013 was promoted to group vice president of manufacturing.

Described as a charismatic and driven leader, Sharp redefined how bakery leaders and teams operated, said Robb MacKie, chief executive officer of Forti Global Strategies and former president and CEO of the American Bakers Association. At Kroger, she introduced the concepts of “High Performance Work Systems” and “One Team, No Borders,” which emphasized that everyone can contribute to an organization’s success if given the opportunity to participate and learn.

“If there were one single individual who helped prepare me for this moment in my career, that would be Erin Sharp,” said Akeem Babatunde, who rose from site leader at Kroger’s bakery in Columbus, Ohio, to senior regional supply chain director. “Erin took personal interest in the development of her direct reports as well as the hourly associates in our sites.”

Babatunde is just one of many bakery professionals who credit their development in part to Sharp’s mentorship. She had a natural connection with employees, regardless of their status in the bakery, and was champion of their success.

“It was Erin who had the leadership, intuition and emotional intelligence to see beyond my resume,” said Julia Benitez, who Sharp brought into Kroger’s fast-track general manager program. “Her positive attitude, love for people and enthusiasm for the commercial baking industry were contagious. Not just for me, but for everyone around her. It is not an overstatement to say that Erin Sharp changed my life.”

Sharp also led the way for women in the baking industry, who have long been underrepresented. She was Kroger’s first female group vice president of manufacturing, and the first woman to be ABA chair in the association’s 120-year history.

“She has been a tireless ambassador for the baking and manufacturing industry, especially supporting rising women leaders,” MacKie said. “While not shying away from her historic role, she wanted to be known as a successful chair who happened to be a woman. It was very important for her to successfully unite the industry during challenging times.”

Sharp retired from Kroger in 2021 but continues to support the industry at large. Her indelible impact on commercial baking has earned her induction into the Baking Hall of Fame.

This article is an excerpt from the February 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire special report on Baking Hall of Fame, click here.