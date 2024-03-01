WASHINGTON — The board of governors of the American Bakers Association (ABA) has approved the adoption of updated bylaws for the organization.

The updated bylaws were developed over the past 12 months in a collective process with the organization’s general counsel, board of directors and professional staff, the ABA said. The revisions were designed to improve operational efficiency through continuous improvement and through a streamlined governance structure that could strengthen member engagement, the association said.

“The review of the bylaws was an organizational imperative to ensure ABA was operating as a best-in-class association for its members,” said Cordia Harrington, chair of the ABA. “The bylaw updates are a testament to our collective effort and foresight. I am proud of the thoughtful and diligent work of the ABA board and staff on this initiative and know the updates will serve the membership well.”

Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA, added, “ABA is steadfast in its commitment to growing, connecting, and enhancing the baking industry. None of which would be possible without a strong foundation. We are confident these updated bylaws give us the necessary foundation to support the industry’s continued growth and success most professionally.”