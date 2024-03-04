LILLE, FRANCE — Lesaffre on Feb. 29 inaugurated a new plant in Indonesia dedicated to the production of compressed and dry yeast. Lesaffre said the new plant completes its already active baking ingredients blending plant located in Surabaya, Indonesia.

The facility is part of a new entity, PT Lesaffre Sari Nusa, which is a partnership between Lesaffre and its Indonesian partner PT Citra Bonang. The plant will allow the company to supply baking yeast in Indonesia and ASEAN countries, the company said.

“Lesaffre has been present in the Asia Pacific region for more than 55 years,” said Brice-Audren Riché, chief executive officer of Lesaffre. “This new plant in the region illustrates our determination to provide our clients with the best possible support and to meet their needs with innovative solutions. By inaugurating a new plant in Malang, Indonesia, we affirm once again Lesaffre’s desire to evolve and grow alongside its customers, in a spirit of partnership.”