DESTREHAN, LA. — Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables LLC on March 4 broke ground on a new oilseed processing plant adjacent to its existing processing facility located on the Gulf Coast in Destrehan.

The plant will feature a flexible design, intended to allow it to process soybeans as well as softseeds, including novel winter oilseed crops, such as winter canola and CoverCress, among others. Expected to be operational in 2026, the processing facility aims to add scale and efficiencies to Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables that will allow the company to better meet the increased market demand for renewable fuel feedstocks, company officials said.

The plant also will support the growing feed and protein markets through the production of meal products, they noted.

“This new facility is another step in our long-term strategy to improve our capabilities at scale for the renewable fuels market and to reduce the carbon intensity of our own and our customers’ value chains,” said Luciano Salvatierra, Bunge’s senior vice president, Renewable Fuels, during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site.

The expansion is expected to create more than 150 construction jobs and add 30 new jobs when the plant is operational.

“Having greater ability to process softseeds, including novel winter oilseed crops, will help advance our innovation in the feedstock space and meet the growing demand for renewable fuels,” said Stacey Orlandi, director, manufacturing, Chevron Renewable Energy Group. “Investments like this one help support farmers and consumers while reducing the lifecycle carbon intensity for transportation fuels.”

Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables, a joint venture between Chevron USA, Inc. and Bunge North America, Inc., is focused on developing renewable fuel feedstocks leveraging Bunge’s expertise in oilseed processing and farmer relationships and Chevron’s expertise in renewable fuels production and marketing.

Under the joint venture agreement, Bunge operates the joint venture’s processing plants in Destrehan and Cairo, Ill. Chevron has purchase rights for the oil to use as feedstock to manufacture transportation fuels with lower lifecycle carbon intensity.