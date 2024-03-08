OAKLAND, CALIF. — The success of the J.M. Smucker Co.’s Uncrustables brand has led to the launch of several similar products looking to latch onto interest in the frozen handheld sandwich category. Chubby Snacks, for example, has grown in recent years behind its cloud-shaped organic wheat bread filled with peanut butter or almond butter and specialty jams. Late last year, Rudi’s Mountain Bakery entered the category with Sandos frozen on-the-go sandwiches featuring 11 grams of protein per serving.

Now, in partnership with Oakland-based food innovation company Voyage Foods, Boulder, Colo.-based Rudi’s Mountain Bakery in May will roll out peanut-free versions of Sandos.

“We’re pleased to announce our partnership with Voyage to create Rudi’s nut-free Sandos,” said Justin Gold, founder of Justin’s and chief innovation and strategy officer at Rudi’s Mountain Bakery. “Voyage’s roasted seed blend is creamy and delicious, pairing perfectly with Rudi’s offering PB&J lovers a delicious, nut-free, and portable alternative that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime.”

Sandos, which will be available for sampling at Natural Products Expo West March 13-16 in Anaheim, Calif., are made with Rudi’s signature Country Morning white bread and Voyage’s roasted seed spread. The sandwiches contain 9 grams of protein per serving and will be sold in 4-count boxes of 2.8-oz sandwiches. Initially, two varieties will be available: grape and strawberry.

“When Justin of Justin’s nut butter reached out to me after trying our nut-free spread, I knew we were about to redefine the sandwich category,” said Adam Maxwell, chief executive officer and founder of Voyage Foods. “With over 85 million American shoppers now avoiding purchasing foods with allergens, our team couldn’t be prouder that the Sandos bring delicious taste and health to this underserved community.”