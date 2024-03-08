YAKIMA, WASH. — Kwik Lok Corp. has partnered with Canadian baking manufacturer Wonderbrands Inc. to roll out Fiber-Lok bag closures for Canadian bread products.

The environmentally friendly alternatives to the original Kwik Lok closures are made with natural cellulose fibers and 100% post-consumer waste fiber, the company said. The material originates from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified suppliers and renewable sources that provide environmental, social and economic benefits, the company said. Fiber-Lok also uses 91% less water and emits 56% less carbon than the original Kwik Lok, reducing landfill waste by 18,000 kilograms, Kwik Lok noted.

“We are excited that Wonderbrands has chosen Fibre-Lok to help meet their sustainability goals,” said Blair Chastain, chief revenue officer of Kwik Lok. “We are committed to providing the tools our customers and consumers want to keep their bakery products fresh and safe. Whether it is greenhouse gas reduction, plastics reduction or circular options — we have the most effective suite of solutions on the market. Fibre-Lok is a significant step forward.”

Fibre-Lok entered the US market in late 2022.