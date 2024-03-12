WINNIPEG, MAN. — The Canadian Wheat Research Coalition will receive up to C$11.2 million in funding through the federal government’s Agriculture and Agri-food Canada AgriScience Program — Clusters Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership to drive innovation in wheat production, while ensuring profitability and sustainability.

“The wheat sector is such an important economic driver in the Prairies,” said Kevin Lamoureux, member of Parliament, Winnipeg North, who announced the funding March 6 during the Canadian Crops Convention in Winnipeg. “Research and innovation to increase wheat production resilience will ensure producers stay on the cutting edge. With this funding to the Canadian Wheat Research Coalition, scientists will be focusing on issues important for farmers to provide the best possible outcome.”

Among other research activities, the Cluster will explore best management practices and new genomics tools to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), accelerate breeding and increase wheat production resilience in response to evolving threats like pests and diseases associated with climate change.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has partnered with Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and other government departments in support of the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, assisting businesses and communities across the Prairie provinces while providing new global opportunities to grow Canada’s economy sustainably.

The Canadian wheat sector produces about 4% of the world’s total supply of wheat and durum and accounts for about 13% of total volume of world exports. Canada is projected to produce 32 million tonnes of wheat in marketing year 2023-24, with 23.4 million tonnes slated for export to more than 70 countries. Between 2014 and 2023, 60% of Canadian wheat and durum was exported.

“As the global population continues to grow, the demand for our top-quality Canadian wheat is increasing,” said Lawrence MacAulay, minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “Farmers and producers right across the country are constantly delivering to feed Canadians and folks around the world, and today’s investment will help the Canadian Wheat Research Coalition improve the production of this invaluable resource, while keeping the sector strong and competitive for years to come.”

The Canadian Wheat Research Coalition, which also managed the previous Wheat Cluster, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2017, governed by a farmer-led board of directors as well as producers and private organizations. The Cluster will be overseen by an independent science advisory body.

The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians. The Clusters Component, under the AgriScience Program, supports projects intended to mobilize industry, government and academia through partnerships and address national priorities and related issues.

“Canadian wheat has a global reputation as a high-quality product that few countries can match,” said Jake Leguee, chair, Canadian Wheat Research Coalition. “Our reputation would not be possible without research funding from wheat producers and the government of Canada, which allows our talented plant breeders and scientists to create improved varieties and agronomic practices to address problems like drought, diseases and insects. This funding will bring greater sustainability to our industry while positively impacting the environment and economy.”