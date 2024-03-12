DENVER — Flagship Food Group, a manufacturer of Hispanic food brands such as 505 Southwestern, La Tortilla Factory, Mama Lupe’s, Yucatan Guacamole, TJ Farms, Hatch Kitchen and Lilly B’s, is rebranding to “Insignia International.”

As part of the rebranding initiative, Insignia has unveiled a new logo and new leadership.

“‘Insignia’ is the Spanish word for Flagship, and this natural and elegant evolution of the name makes it clear that we are committed to premium Hispanic and Southwestern products and flavors, and that today we embark on an exciting, dynamic new future,” said Adam Butler, chief executive officer of Insignia International. “The new Insignia logo and concept for the company serves to usher in a strong future of growth with the recent acquisition of several exciting Hispanic food brands, many of which are amongst the fastest growing and in demand in the industry.”

Flagship Food Group has been at the forefront of the Hispanic food movement over the past two decades, introducing nearly 50 new items in the past two years alone, including Carb Cutting tortillas under its La Tortilla Factory and Tortilla King brands in January 2023. The company also has been active on the acquisition front, securing a majority investment stake in La Tortilla Factory, Inc. in 2021.

“Our mission is to forge a new frontier of flavor in Hispanic and Southwestern foods,” Butler said. “This is not a new development — our brands including 505 Southwestern, La Tortilla Factory and Yucatan Guacamole are all leaders in their Southwestern categories, and we felt it was time that our corporate name matched our commitment to this fast-growing industry sub-sector.”

In addition to Butler, who was named CEO late last year, Insignia has added a new chief operating officer, chief growth officer, chief sales officer and head of research and development.

Scott Frick has been named COO. Prior to joining Insignia, Frick spent many years with the Kraft Heinz Co. and its predecessor Kraft Foods, most recently as vice president of supply chain for the Taste, Meals and Away From Home business. During his time at Kraft Heinz he also worked as head of Kraft Heinz management systems and director of manufacturing for beverages and snack nuts.

Vikramjeet Singh has joined Insignia as chief growth officer. Singh most recently was vice president of marketing and strategy at Kraft Heinz. In addition to Kraft Heinz, Singh spent many years as a brand director at Unilever PLC.

Jason Parasco has been hired as chief sales officer. Before joining Insignia he was chief commercial officer at Fly By Jing. Earlier, he was head of sales at Sovos Brands.

Mayank Singh has been named head of R&D at Insignia. Singh most recently was director of R&D, quality at Flagship Food. Prior to Flagship he was senior R&D manager at Curation Foods. He also spent more than 11 years at ConAgra Foods, Inc. in a variety of roles, including manager of R&D for global markets, principal research scientist and senior R&D scientist.

“We truly believe that we are one of the most unique, scaled, multi-category Hispanic food companies in the country today, and with that momentum we are building a world-class management team to lead us into the future,” Butler said. “Insignia is not just another Hispanic foods business; we are the leader in modern, flavorful, foods that today’s consumers demand and deserve.”