DENVER — Former chief executive officer of Kraft Heinz Canada Adam Butler has been tapped as the new CEO for Flagship Food Group. Mr. Butler also joins the company’s advisory board.

Mr. Butler will lead the company’s growth and create a strategy to bring unity and cohesion to the overall enterprise, the company said.

Mr. Butler joins the company after a 17-year tenure with Kraft Heinz. Most recently, Mr. Butler was CEO of Kraft Heinz Canada where he oversaw brands including: Kraft Mac & Cheese, Lunchables, Planters, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, and Bagel Bites among others. Prior to that, he was president, US Beverage, Snacks, Dessert from October 2018 through March 2022 for convenient meals, frozen, coffee, cold beverages, and nuts categories.

Flagship Food Group is a manufacturer of Hispanic food brands such as: 505 Southwestern, La Tortilla Factory, Yucatan Guacamole, TJ Farms, Hatch Kitchen, and Lilly B’s among others.