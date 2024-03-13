NORWICH, VT. — King Arthur Baking Co. will launch a new line of baking mixes this spring. The Savory Bread Mix Kits lineup is set to include garlic bread, pretzel bites, focaccia and flatbread and will be accessible to bakers of all skill levels.

“Each mix is a testament to the joy of savory baking, empowering home bakers with tools for impressive creations,” said Frank Tegethoff, research and development specialist at King Arthur Baking Co.

The baking mixes were developed in response to the rise in popularity of home baking after the COVID-19 pandemic. All the necessary dry ingredients, including yeast and mix-ins, will come with the kits, which can be ready in just one hour.

“These mix kits are not just ingredients; they open doors, enhance skills and elevate the joy of baking for everyone,” said John Henry Siedlecki, vice president of innovation at King Arthur Baking Co. “We aim to inspire culinary exploration and creativity in the kitchen, providing bakers with a diverse canvas to express themselves through the art of savory baking.”

Savory Bread Mix Kits will be available on King Arthur’s website and Amazon in May 2024 and retailers the following month.