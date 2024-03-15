CHICAGO — Every Body Eat, a baking manufacturer that makes clean label products without allergens, has introduced a new line of grain-free crispbread crackers at Natural Products Expo West 2024.

The crackers, which have 20 grams of complete protein and no added sugar in every bag, do not contain corn or the top 14 allergens and are produced in an allergy-free facility, Every Body Eat said. The crackers are made with seed flour, extra virgin olive oil and spices, all of which are listed on the front of every package.

Every Body Eat crispbread crackers come in three varieties: pepper garlic, sea salt and tart cranberry.