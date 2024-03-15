The Pro4000i from Unifiller Systems is a food portioning depositor that features the company’s largest single deposit capabilities, a range from 445 mL (15 oz) to 4,440 mL (150 oz). Featuring a depositing speed of up to 60 cycles per minute, the Pro4000i can be used for commercial kitchens, institutional catering and other food manufacturing facilities.

“We’re excited to introduce the Pro4000i to the food production industry,” said Sonia Bal, director of global marketing at Unifiller Systems. “This innovative machine represents a significant step forward in our efforts to support the food processing industry, offering our customers the tools they need to increase efficiency, reduce waste and produce high-quality food products. Available in both a low-level and a high-level model, the machine is a great fit for form, fill and seal lines or large tub/bag portioning.”

Unifiller Systems offers customization options to tailor the Pro4000i to a bakery’s specific production needs. It can be used as a standalone machine or integrated with conveyor systems for a fully automated solution.

