DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Nick Hewitt has joined Hearthside Food Solutions as chief financial officer. He succeeds Dan Coats, who had been serving as CFO in an interim capacity.

Hewitt has more than 25 years of experience, most recently as executive vice president and CFO at Instant Brands. Earlier, he was director of finance food at Marks & Spencer. He also worked as CFO North America at Ardagh Group and spent 12 years at PwC as a senior manager.

“We are excited to welcome Nick to Hearthside and leverage his experience as we focus on meeting our financial objectives,” said Darlene Nicosia, chief executive officer, Hearthside. “Nick’s impressive background, business-acumen and proven track record of driving financial excellence across diverse industries will help Hearthside drive ahead toward the future. His leadership qualities, coupled with a strong passion for team building and development, align perfectly with our culture and vision. We are confident that Nick will play a pivotal role in our continued success and growth, and we look forward to the strategic insights and direction he will bring to our team.”

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Hearthside is a contract manufacturer and producer of baked foods, snacks, nutrition bars, frozen, refrigerated, and fresh sandwiches/entrees, and a full-service provider of food packaging services. Hearthside’s production network includes 30 facilities, with a workforce of over 10,900.