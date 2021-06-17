ATLANTA —Kate Jaspon has been named chief financial officer at Inspire Brands, Inc., parent company of Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco and Sonic Drive-In.

She previously was CFO of Dunkin’ Brands, which Inspire acquired for $11.3 billion late last year. Before that she was vice president of finance and treasury and corporate controller at the Canton, Mass.-based company.

“Working with Kate while Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins were joining the Inspire family, it became clear that she was an amazing fit with Inspire,” said Paul Brown, chief executive officer of Inspire Brands. “Her financial acumen, leadership and strong relationships with the investment community solidified that she’s ideal for this role.”

Ms. Jaspon succeeds David Pipes, who will retire this month after spending nearly half of his 40-year career with Arby’s and Inspire.

Mr. Pipes began in 2003 with Arby’s Franchisee RTM, where he held several leadership positions in accounting and finance. He helped lead Arby’s acquisition of RTM in 2005, as well as Arby’s subsequent merger with Wendy’s International in 2008, which resulted in the formation of the Wendy’s/Arby’s Group. He remained with Arby’s and was promoted to CFO when Roark purchased the brand in 2011.

Mr. Pipe played a leading role in several multi-million-dollar acquisitions in recent years. He led the company’s financial team through Arby’s acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings in 2017, the creation of Inspire Brands in 2018 and the acquisition of Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins in 2020.

“David has been through thick and thin with this company and throughout has been one of the most capable, steadfast, driven people with deep knowledge and expertise in finance with whom I have worked,” Mr. Brown said.