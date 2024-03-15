WASHINGTON — Company members of the American Bakers Association (ABA) accounted for 36 2023 Energy Star certifications, or over a third of total certifications issued by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

“The commercial baking industry’s continued commitment to the Energy Star program underscores the significant role our members, and the industry at large, play in leading the way toward a more sustainable future,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA.

The EPA recognized 103 manufacturing plants in the United States for being in the top 25% for energy efficiency within their respective industry sectors. The plants receiving Energy Star certifications prevented over 8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the emissions from the electricity use of over 1.5 million American homes, according to the EPA. Energy Star certification is available in 21 manufacturing sectors, including cement, steel, glass and commercial bakeries.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, a business unit of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV and based in Horsham, Pa., and Flowers Foods, Inc., Thomasville, Ga., accounted for a majority of Energy Star certifications among ABA members.

Bimbo Bakeries USA has installed advanced controls and high-efficiency burners in ovens, oxidizers and boilers while expanding investments in metering systems for real-time monitoring and control of energy usage, according to the EPA. BBU facilities receiving an Energy Star certification included those in Phoenix; Escondido and San Luis Obispo in California; London, Ky.; Fergus Falls, Minn.; Gastonia, NC; Auburn and Olean, NY; two facilities in Zanesville, Ohio; Reading, Pa.; Salt Lake City; and Oconomowoc and La Crosse, Wis.

Flowers Foods also had 14 facilities achieve Energy Star certification.

“Becoming an Energy Star-certified facility takes teamwork and dedication,” said Margaret Ann Marsh, vice president of safety, sustainability, and environmental at Flowers Foods. “We are honored to celebrate our bakeries who have achieved this recognition multiple times, and to congratulate the three Flowers bakeries that were added to the list for the first time in 2023.”

First-time Flowers’ honorees were a Flowers’ facility in Suwanee, Ga.; Leland Baking Co. in Houston and Canyon Bakehouse in Johnstown, Colo. Other Flowers’ facilities were in Batesville, Ark.; Henderson, Nev.; Houston, Tyler and El Paso in Texas; Norfolk, Va.; Holsum Bakery of Tolleson, Ariz.; Mesa Organic Baking Co. in Mesa, Ariz.; Lynchburg Organic Baking Co. in Virginia; Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co. in Alabama; and Lepage Bakeries – Park Street in Lewiston, Maine.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Oak Brook, Ill., received Energy Star certifications for its cookie and cracker manufacturing plants in South Beloit, Ill.; Princeton, Ky.; Tonawanda, NY; and Ogden, Utah. Crown Bakeries, Brentwood, Tenn., received Energy Star certifications for bread and roll baking facilities in Nashville and Dickson, Tenn. Klosterman Baking Co., Cincinnati, received certifications for its bread and roll baking facilities in Cincinnati and Springboro, Ohio.