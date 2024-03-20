Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:





The wholesale baking industry boasts at least 100 years of iconic brands and technological innovation. That history is celebrated at the Bundy Baking Museum at the Bundy Baking Solutions headquarters in Urbana, Ohio. The museum also houses the Baking Hall of Fame.

The museum started as the personal collection of baking industry artifacts of Bundy Baking Solutions Founder Russ Bundy. Russ would buy memorabilia and equipment sold at auction when bakeries would close. When space allowed, these pieces were displayed at Baking Bundy Solutions. In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Russ’ son Gil Bundy, chief executive officer of Bundy Baking Solutions, shared the importance of the museum and what people can expect when they visit.

“Russ was big on the values of our industry, the history of our industry,” Gil said. “There are a lot of lessons to be learned when you walk through here and see how things were done in the 1920s versus the 2020s.”

The museum takes up three floors of the Bundy Baking Solutions headquarters with room for more. The museum is not open to the public, but industry professionals are always welcome to visit.

