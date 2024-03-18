LEAWOOD, KAN. — Ali Abdullah Elmusa, a longtime member of the baking industry, died March 13.

Born in Habaka, Jordan, in 1949, he became a United States citizen in his early 20s. He studied engineering at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Finlay Engineering College, and he earned a bachelor’s degree.

Elmusa worked for Continental Baking and Wonder Bread and developed an interest in advanced baking science. He then went to work in the research and development lab at Archer Daniels Midland, where he was employed for 20 years.

He developed many successful products and was a contributor on several food product patents. Elmusa later worked for Custom Foods in De Soto, Kan., before retiring.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Mary Hamam Elmusa, sons Joseph Elmusa and Sam Elmusa, daughter-in-law Melissa Hoffman and grandson Anthony Elmusa.

A memorial graveside service will be 3 p.m. March 20 at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, Kan. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the University of Kansas Medical Center.