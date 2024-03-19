HOBOKEN, NJ. — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has named Chad Marquardt as its president of North America. Marquardt succeeds Ari Labell, who has held the position since June 2023.

Marquardt will oversee strategy and execution in the United States and Canada and the company’s multiyear Hain “reimagined” strategic transformation. He also will become an executive officer and serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

Prior to Hain Celestial Group, Marquardt was most recently chief customer officer Americas for Glanbia Performance Nutrition. He previously was vice president of sales for Reckitt Benckiser and previously vice president of customer development and retail sales for Mead Johnson Nutrition. Marquardt also spent several years with Unilever.

"Chad brings to Hain deep strategic experience and expertise across sales, customer development, channel expansion and omnichannel brand building in the better-for-you consumer packaged goods space," said Wendy Davidson, president and chief executive officer of Hain. "His proven results building high-performing teams and successfully leading organizations through complex transformation while driving long-term, profitable growth makes him an outstanding addition to the executive leadership Team."

Labell joined Hain in June 2017 as vice president sales strategy and operations. He has held several leadership positions at Hain before becoming its president of North America.