PASADENA, CALIF. – Nature’s Bakery released a new brownie at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif., last week. The salted caramel flavor is vegan, non-GMO and made with whole grains and joins double chocolate in the company’s brownie lineup.

“Following the positive response to our double chocolate brownie, we’re excited to give consumers more of what they love: permissible indulgence they can feel good about,” said Vilma Livas, chief marketing officer at Nature’s Bakery. “We’re proud to deliver on great taste and real ingredients.”

Nature’s Bakery plans on traveling the nation in a multi-city marketing tour in June when the salted caramel brownie will be available at select retailers nationwide. Currently, the new product may be purchased on Amazon or Naturesbakery.com.