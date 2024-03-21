CRANBURY, NJ. — Innophos is expanding its technology team with the addition of Erhan Yildiz as senior manager of food and beverage.

Before joining Innophos, Yildiz was most recently chief commercial officer at Paragon Pure. He previously led the R&D unit at TIC Gums. He also has been with Ingredion, Inc. in technical services for the United States and Canada.

“I’m excited for Erhan to join the Innophos team,” said Karen Winkowski, vice president, innovation at Innophos. “His proven track record developing and commercializing innovative food products, coupled with his leadership background managing R&D teams, helps make him a tremendous addition to our expanding technical team here at Innophos.”