HACKETTSTOWN, NJ. — Mars, a maker of confectionery, snacks, food, and pet care products, has opened a Research and Development Innovation Studio at its manufacturing facility in Hackettstown, NJ.

The company is investing more than $70 million toward the studio, which features a prototyping kitchen, a packaging lab, and a collaboration space. Mars also is enhancing its manufacturing efficiencies and advancements in food safety at the facility.

The packaging studio will enable the company to develop and test sustainable packaging materials, Mars said.

“At Mars, our commitment to quality and innovation has been at the center of our business for more than a century,” said Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America and global ice cream. “The continued investment in our Hackettstown site re-affirms our commitment to innovation in New Jersey and upskilling our associates with best-in-class facilities to create more moments of everyday happiness for our consumers.”