LONDON — Fifty percent of respondents in a GlobalData survey of 500 consumers published in March said they were extremely concerned or quite concerned about their mental well-being. Millennials and Generation Y, both at 58%, were the most concerned.

“The incidence of poor mental well-being is at its highest today with consumers generally feeling more stressed and anxious as they deal with challenging economic and social conditions,” said Meenakshi Haran, lead consumer analyst at London-based GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

Ingredient manufacturers have noticed consumers seeking foods and beverages designed to help them relax and rejuvenate, according to Global Data.

Caldic North America, which has a US office in Elgine, Ill., is expanding its portfolio by using proprietary ingredient blends and technologies from Celesta, Galesburg, Mich., that are designed to improve sleep, mood and relaxation. Novonesis, Lyngby, Denmark, this year introduced the MindAble 1714 probiotic designed to manage stress and targeted at the food industry.

“Food and beverage brands should consider launching products using innovative ingredients to align with consumers expectations,” Haran said.

The International Food Information Council’s 2023 Food and Health Survey also found consumer interest in mental health as nearly 75% of Americans in the survey said they believe the foods and beverages they choose have a significant impact or moderate impact on their mental and emotional wellness. The IFIC in 2024 expects consumers to reach for products promoting sleep benefits, stress reduction and mood support.