ALAMEDA, CALIF. — AAK and Checkerspot are partnering together to develop, scale, and commercially produce algae oil.

Checkerspot is a biotechnology company that makes renewable oils through fermentation of microalgae for performance products and food ingredients, according to the company.

“Checkerspot’s growing portfolio of unique oils and their expertise in microalgae fermentation make them the ideal partner for us to collaborate with to meet the growing demand for alternatives that are both functional and sustainable,” said Kim Olofsson, global head of R&D at AAK. “Checkerspot is clearly a leader in this area and we’re excited to tap into their innovation platform to develop and commercialize new oils using microalgae. The collaboration fits perfectly with our goal of offering our partners value-added and sustainable solutions.”

Scott Franklin, co-founder and chief science officer of Checkerspot, added, “With forward-thinking partners like AAK, we can bring new solutions to the table. Our team at Checkerspot is able to identify and bring a strain of microalgae all the way through product development and scale up, for a cost-effective, market-ready solution that meets demanding consumer expectations. Everything we do, including our strategic partnerships, is in service of our mission to positively impact people and the planet.”