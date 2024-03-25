EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Triplebar Bio, Inc., a global biotechnology company, and FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a global supplier of proteins and prebiotics, have used precision fermentation technology to enhance production of lactoferrin. A protein, lactoferrin typically is isolated from dairy, said Maria Cho, chief executive officer of Emeryville-based Triplebar. Precision fermentation produces lactoferrin in larger quantities with less impact on the milk supply, water supply and land use, according to Triplebar.

“This is big news in the alternative protein space as we begin to create bioactive proteins that support and enhance human health and nutrition,” Cho said. “Our partnership with FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a global leader in lactoferrin supply, will enable us to bring more of this incredibly valuable protein to market than ever.”

Lactoferrin typically is used for infant formulas for gut maturation and immunity benefits, according to Triplebar Bio.

“The challenge has been the protein’s availability,” Cho said. “It is typically isolated from dairy, limiting its broader application and incorporation beyond early-life nutrition. Lactoferrin’s benefits extend beyond infants, serving as a valuable supplement for adults.”

FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Amersfoort, The Netherlands, and Triplebar plan to offer a full range of dairy and alternative proteins, said Anne Peter Lindeboom, managing director of innovation at FrieslandCampina Ingredients.