GOODLAND, KAN. — Scoular has hired three leaders for its new soybean and canola oilseed crushing operation in Goodland. The company added that it plans to hire more than 30 people in the coming months and begin operations at the plant in October.

Michael Meyers has been named the facility’s commercial manager and will be based in Omaha, Neb., where Scoular is headquartered. Meyers, who previously worked for Ag Processing, is responsible for commercial aspects related to the profitability of crush operations, including leading oilseed origination growth and managing the facility’s meal and oil sales.

Jeff Frazier was named market development manager and will be based in Wichita, Kan. Frazier, who previously worked for Comark Equity Alliance, is focusing on canola origination and developing strategies to build Scoular’s canola market and oilseed crush industry presence.

The superintendent of the Goodland plant is Evan Balthazor, who is responsible for the receiving, handling, preparation, oil extraction, oil degumming and loading of the canola and soybeans and their finished products. He previously worked as plant superintendent at Ag Processing’s soybean oil refinery in Hastings, Neb.

“This team has the expertise we need to take our oilseed crushing business to the next level,” said Sandra Hulm, vice president and general manager at Scoular. “Scoular is building a culture of high-integrity, curiosity and ultimately, excellence at this facility, which will bring much-needed capacity to the market quickly. Our people, our producers, and our community remain at the forefront of our business now and in the future.”

The facility, located in northwestern Kansas, is being retrofitted to process 11 million bus of oilseeds annually into vegetable oils to support renewable fuels demand. Scoular is hiring employees for shift supervision, maintenance, loading/unloading, and plant operations.