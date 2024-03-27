Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Inductees into the Baking Hall of Fame are selected every year by a committee of baking industry professionals who score and vote on the nominations submitted by other industry professionals. The latest class inducted at this year’s American Society of Baking’s BakingTech conference were scored under a new rubric that aimed to measure an individual’s positive impact on the industry.

“You show up but what difference did you make,” said Rowdy Brixey, president of Brixey Engineering and chair of the Hall of Fame committee. “The new scoring gets to the difference part and not just participation trophies.”

As a part of the BakingTech conference’s programming this year, Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack and host of Since Sliced Bread, interviewed Brixey in a live podcast recording to learn more about the changes to the scoring and what makes a great nomination. Brixey recommended when thinking about nominating an individual, consider people who have had a positive impact on your own life and career and tell that story.

“The Hall of Fame exists to remember those distinct individuals that their participation in our industry has made a positive impact, an indelible mark, a lasting mark, and it serves to show how far we’ve come and those that we honor because they helped us get there,” he said.

Listen to the episode to learn more about the scoring changes and what makes an effective nomination.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

