Consumers are turning more frequently to quick, wholesome snacks that are tasty and nutritious. European-style biscuits, with their wide variety of flavors and formulations, are well-positioned to cater to this demand, according to E.J. Papadopoulos, the Athens-based company and leader in the Greek biscuit and cookie market.

Moreover, improving economic conditions in Greece are impacting sales.

“People are ready to spend more on upscale and indulgent snacks, like gourmet crackers, cookies and biscuits, as their disposable incomes rise,” noted Eleftherios Makras, R&D director. “To appeal to niche markets and health-conscious consumers, brands are offering new and innovative biscuit varieties, such as sugar-free, high fiber, gluten-free, organic and vegan.”

The growth of organized retail channels and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms have also increased biscuit accessibility and convenience for consumers. Internationally, Papadopoulos is seeking future growth.

Overseas sales now account for 20% of its business.

“Our company is considered to be one of the top food companies in Greece, never losing sight of its fundamental principles: innovation, quality, respect for the customer, ethics and excellence,” Makras said. “Our wish is to give the opportunity to many consumers worldwide to taste our products, and our presence in the 69 countries where we currently export is just the beginning.”

The baked goods industry in Greece is the 36th largest of 297 total worldwide, but it has remained relatively flat over the past five years, according to the company. Together, bread and rolls are the largest segment in both sales and volume.

In the cracker category, the company noted, more than half of consumers are looking for more healthful and versatile products.

Other trends include new textures and flavors for snack crackers and growth in premium-positioned artisan products.

Sustainability as well as natural and organic products are gaining popularity among consumers.

