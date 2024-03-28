ARLINGTON, VA. — Chris Boerm, president of global transportation at ADM in Decatur, Ill., has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the National Grain and Feed Association board of directors.

Boerm, who joined ADM in 1991, has served on the NGFA board and executive committee since 2014, and was previously first vice chair and second vice chair. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Wartburg College and a master’s degree in business administration from Nova Southeastern University.

This year’s ballot was distributed to voting NGFA member companies on Feb. 20 for the election of NGFA’s directors and industry officers and the ratification of amendments to NGFA’s Bylaws, Rail Arbitration Rules and Trade Rules.

The NGFA announced the results of its election on March 19 during its 128th annual convention in Orlando, Fla.

NGFA’s elected industry officers will serve one-year terms:

NGFA Chairman: Chris Boerm, president of global transportation at ADM in Decatur

NGFA First Vice Chairman: Brian Schouvieller, senior vice president of global grain marketing at CHS Inc. in Saint Paul, Minn.

NGFA Second Vice Chairman: Augusto Bassanini, president and CEO at United Grain Corp. in Vancouver, Wash.

NGFA’s elected directors will serve three-year terms:

Jeff Bechard, senior vice president of grain at Central Valley Ag in York, Neb.

JoAnn Brouillette, managing partner at Demeter LP in Fowler, Ind.

Patrick Coyle, commercial director of grains and oilseeds North America at COFCO in Chicago

Jim Dell, president and CEO at ALCIVIA in Cottage Grove, Wis.

Scott Docherty, general manager of Western Grain Marketing LLC in Rushville, Ill.

Chris Faust, managing director and country manager at Viserion Grain, LLC in Boulder, Colo.

Tom Fernandes, director of commodity finance at Grain Service Corp. in Atlanta

Beau Hepler, general manager at Ray-Carroll Grain Growers Inc. in Richmond, Mo.

Roger Hugenberg, general manager at Ursa Farmers Cooperative Co. in Ursa, Ill.

Corey Jorgenson, CEO of Shell Rock Soy Processing LLC in Shell Rock, Iowa

Joe Kapraun, manager of the grain marketing division at GROWMARK Inc. in Bloomington, Ill.

Bill Krueger, chief operating officer of The Andersons Inc. in Overland Park, Kan.

Ron Seeber, president and CEO of the Kansas Grain and Feed Association in Topeka, Kan.

Curt Strubhar, chairman at Advance Trading Inc. in Bloomington, Ill.

Mike Tate, director of origination at Bunge North America Inc. in Chesterfield, Mo.

Jeff Van Pevenage, president and CEO at Columbia Grain International LLC in Portland, Ore.

The NGFA consists of grain, feed, processing, exporting and other grain-related companies that operate facilities handling US grains and oilseeds.

Its membership includes grain elevators; feed and feed ingredient manufacturers; biofuels companies; grain and oilseed processors and millers; exporters; livestock and poultry integrators; and associated firms that provide goods and services to the nation’s grain, feed and processing industry.