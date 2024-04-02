ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has promoted Kevin Bowes to director of engineering. In his new role, Bowes will manage the engineering and design of all RBS equipment and ensure it complies with industry manufacturing standards and customer specifications.

Bowes was previously the mechanical engineering manager for the company. Other roles that he has held during his decade-long tenure at RBS include senior mechanical design engineer and mechanical design engineer.

“Kevin has exhibited exemplary skill, professionalism, and leadership during his time with RBS,” said Travis Getz, senior vice president of operations at RBS. “We are excited to see the continued growth and development of the engineering department under his guidance.”

Bowes received a bachelor of science degree in electro-mechanical engineering from Penn State University.