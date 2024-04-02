AMSTERDAM — Kingswood Capital Management LP, a private investment firm, has completed the acquisition of Corbion’s emulsifier business for a cash price of $362 million and is changing the name of the business to Patco. Amsterdam-based Corbion expects net cash proceeds of $275 million after tax and transaction costs.

The transaction includes two manufacturing plants in the United States. The emulsifier business has customers, both in the food and non-food business, primarily across North America.

“We are confident that the emulsifier business will be in good hands under Kingswood’s stewardship and will receive strong support from their new owners,” said Olivier Rigaud, chief executive officer of Corbion. “I want to thank our colleagues who have worked hard to develop our emulsifier business for many years, and we wish them great success in the years ahead.”

Patco will provide emulsifiers for end markets in food products, polymer additives, pet food, personal care and pharmaceuticals. John Miller will continue to lead the company as chief executive officer.

“Kingswood is excited to take this world-class emulsifiers business forward and build on its tremendous heritage by continuing to provide exceptional service,” said Alex Wolf, managing partner at Los Angeles-based Kingswood. “We are delighted to partner with Corbion to create the largest standalone pure-play emulsifiers business in North America.”

The acquisition initially was announced in January. At the time Corbion said the divestment will allow it to focus more on fermentation-based technologies.