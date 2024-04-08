Even though enzymes replace chemical emulsifiers, the differences between each ingredient cause a trickle-down effect across baking operations:
- Enzymes Are Micro Ingredients
Enzymes are required in small quantities compared to their chemical counterparts. Chemical emulsifiers also qualify as micro ingredients at usage levels of around 0.2%–0.5%, but enzymes are used in even more minute quantities, sometimes as small as 0.02% of the total flour weight. Optimal potency requires precise measuring and thorough mixing under the right conditions. Because enzymes are used at such low levels, they’re commonly blended with filling ingredients such as wheat flour for easier scaling. Nevertheless, enzyme’s high potency still helps bakeries achieve cost efficiencies.
- Storage and Handling
Emulsifiers and enzymes are available in many formats, such as liquid, powdered, and beaded forms, which impact both the final application and production. Depending on the format, emulsifiers are difficult to scale and fully disperse throughout the dough, which is integral to obtaining full ingredient functionality.
Many traditional chemical emulsifiers are available in paste form and need careful storage. Paste formats are more difficult to weigh accurately and add to mixers, presenting potential bottlenecks and batch errors. In contrast, free-flowing powders can be added directly to flour.
- Primary Needs
Like chemical emulsifiers, enzymes have many uses, from crumb softening to dough strengthening. The benefits aren’t mutually exclusive, with some being used for both to varying extents. Knowing the hierarchy of needs will streamline your ingredient search. If you want to lengthen distribution periods, shelf-life extension is more important than dough strength based on your goals.
- Labeling Appeal
It’s no secret that consumers are becoming more conscious about their labels. Chemical emulsifiers have come under scrutiny, including mono- and diglycerides (MDGs), sodium stearoyl lactylate (SSL), calcium stearoyl lactylate (CSL), and diacetyl tartaric acid ester of mono- and diglycerides (DATEM). Enzymes are rising as a replacement solution offering similar benefits, lower usage levels, and ease of processing. The FDA recognizes enzymes as a processing aid with Generally Recognized as Safe status (GRAS). Only “enzymes” need to be listed on labels. Some enzymes can even replace multiple chemical emulsifiers. Star-Zyme™ STR 701 R can remove MDGs, SSL, DATEM, VWG, and L-cysteine at once, satisfying consumer expectations for simple ingredients and shorter labels.
These considerations are an excellent starting point when switching to enzyme alternatives. However, the ideal enzyme solution depends on many factors unique to your business, such as:
- Desired shelf life
- Storage conditions
- Dough handling
- Distribution times
- Application characteristics
- Holistic recipe considerations
Contact Lesaffre Baking for comprehensive insight into enzymes as an emulsifier replacement based on your specific needs. Product technicians will explain how enzymes fit into your current or future products and operations. To explore on your own, view Lesaffre’s Resources for enzyme-based solutions.