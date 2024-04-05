SOUTHAMPTON, NY. — Tate’s Bake Shop, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, Inc., has named Cass Black as its chief customer officer.

As CCO, Black will lead the cookie company’s growth culture. Black comes to the company from Mondelez, where he most recently was customer vice president for Mondelez International.

Black joined Mondelez in 2013 as a senior director of customer development. Tate’s also recently named Jessica Goon as its chief marketing officer in August 2023. Before becoming CMO for Tate’s, Goon was chief growth officer at Spring Foods. Goon also has held such roles as vice president of digital marketing and consumer experience at Kind Snacks.