BEIJING — Adama Ltd. has launched Forapro, a fungicide, in Europe. The T1 broad spectrum, multi-crop cereal fungicide delivers control over all major early-season diseases in wheat, according to the company, which added the control in T1 keeps disease infestation levels in check until T2 spraying.

The fungicide currently is not available in North America. Launches in Europe will continue throughout 2024.

Two active ingredients, prothioconazole and fenpropidin, along with Asorbital formulation technology, ensure increased leaf penetration, faster uptake and migration, spreading the impact across the entire plant while also preventing degradation from sunlight.

“Farmers are looking for innovative, effective fungicides that address their needs for fast-acting crop protection and lower costs, so they can increase yields and bring high quality cereals to the market,” said Alex Mills, global head of fungicides at Adama. “With the launch of Forapro, Adama has answered these needs and provided the value innovation that farmers expect from us. Forapro delivers superior T1 control of septoria, yellow rust and powdery mildew, improving crop yields. Thanks to its highly effective uptake, farmers can manage diseases while meeting both yield and cost goals.”