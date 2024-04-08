MIERLO, THE NETHERLANDS – GNT by 2023 had reduced carbon intensity at its Exberry factories by 22% when compared to 2020, which puts the company nearly halfway to its goal of a 50% reduction by 2030, according to a GNT sustainability report issued April 2. GNT’s total carbon footprint in The Netherlands, Germany and the United States stood at nearly 13,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions.

GNT also by 2023 had enhanced water efficiency at its factories by 13% when compared to 2020 levels.

“We are fully committed to leading the food coloring industry on sustainability,” said Rutger de Kort, sustainability manager at Mierlo-based GNT. “Our new report highlights the wide-ranging work we are doing, including increasing energy efficiency at our factories, training our farmers in sustainable agriculture and sowing new flower meadows. We are delighted with the progress we are making on many of our key targets and continue to innovate to build a more sustainable future.”