JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Rubix Foods, a provider of flavor and functional ingredients, has hired David Perez as its chief financial officer.

Perez succeeds Bill Block, who transitioned to chief support officer for the company.

Before being named CFO, Perez was a financial consultant to the company for the past year. Perez was most recently chief financial officer and chief information officer for Red Collar Pet Foods. Earlier, he was executive vice president and chief financial officer for SVP Worldwide, LLC.

Block, whose family founded the company and has operated it for four generations until Arbor Investments partnered with the company in May 2019, has been Rubix Food’s CFO for nearly 33 years.

“We are thrilled to appoint David to CFO and leverage his extensive financial experience,” said Andy Block, chief executive officer at Rubix Foods. “David has spent the last year getting up to speed on our business and transitioning behind the scenes with Bill. I’m eternally grateful to Bill for his 33 years as CFO and the critical role he has played in Rubix’s evolution from its dairy roots to becoming a functional ingredient powerhouse. We’re fortunate to be able to still tap into Bill’s deep expertise and relationships as he transitions to his new role.”

In October 2021, Darifair rebranded to Rubix Foods to reflect the company’s evolution beyond its roots in dairy product development.

in Jacksonville, Fla., to streamline and accelerate the timeline on innovations for the company’s restaurant and food manufacturer clientele.