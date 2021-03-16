MINNEAPOLIS — Jamie Miller has been named chief financial officer at Cargill, effective June 1. She will succeed David Dines, who has held the CFO role since Dec. 1, 2018. Mr. Dines will retire from Cargill on Sept. 2 after 29 years with the company.

Ms. Miller most recently was senior vice president and CFO at GE from November 2017 until February 2020. She joined GE in 2008, holding various leadership positions, including as president and chief executive officer of GE Transportation. She was also chief information officer and led the digital technology function, and she held operational responsibility for GE Capital.

Prior to joining GE, Ms. Miller was a senior vice president and controller at WellPoint, Inc. (now Anthem). Earlier, she was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“The food system is dynamic and evolving,” said David W. MacLennan, chairman and CEO of Cargill. “We know that to feed a growing population in a safe, responsible and sustainable way, we need innovative leaders like Jamie to guide our growth and maintain our strong balance sheet. Jamie is a resilient and decisive leader with a learning mindset, and she is a champion of leveraging data and digitalization to deliver business results. I’m confident she has the expertise and leadership approach to continue driving our organization forward as our CFO.”

Ms. Miller received a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She also serves on the board of directors at Qualcomm Inc.