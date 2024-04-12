FAIRFIELD, NJ. — 7 Mile Brands, a consumer packaged goods brand incubator and parent company of Chefmosa, has launched a new snack brand: Pretzelized.

Pretzelized will take a classic snack and combine them into pretzels. The first products include Pretzel Crackers and Pretzel Pita Chips.

“Over the past few decades, we’ve disrupted and elevated several various snack categories, including puff snacks, popcorn, cookies and chips, but Pretzelized may be our biggest snack revolution yet,” said Jason Cohen, chairman and founder of 7 Mile Brands. “We’re taking one of the oldest snacks in the world and for the first time ever, combining it with other popular snacks to wake up the entire snacking category.”

Pretzel Pita Chips are an artisan, double-baked pita chip with the shell of a pretzel.

Pretzel Crackers also feature the pretzel shell with a bite size snacking cracker.

The company’s manufacturing process begins with the snack, then the snack soaks in a pretzel brine bath to absorb the flavors, the snacks are then transferred to the oven where they bake and finally are removed and transformed into a Pretzelized snack, according to the company.

“As a pretzel lover, I’ve been wanting to shake up the more conventional pretzel snack options at the grocery store with something more exciting,” said Sammy Kestenbaum, chief executive officer of Pretzelized. “We’ve seen the foodservice and restaurant industries introduce innovative pretzel offerings, so why not reinvigorate the retail category by doing the same? We saw an opportunity to deliver a new snacking experience that fulfills the desire for both nostalgia and newness by transforming classic snacks, like snacking crackers and pita chips, into pretzels … and introducing them into new grocery store aisles.”

The 6.5-oz Pretzel Crackers come in flavors of sea salt, cheddar and honey mustard and are available in Whole Foods and Shop Rite nationwide.

The 7-oz Pretzel Pita Chips come in flavors of sea salt, everything, and Buffalo flavors and are available in the deli department at Fresh Market and are available in all Kroger Banners, including Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smith’s and Fred Meyers.

Both products are available on Amazon and will continue to roll out in additional retailers.