WASHINGTON — Per capita consumption of flour fell sharply in 2023, slumping to the lowest level in 37 years, according to data issued April 15 by the Economic Research Service of the US Department of Agriculture.

At 128.8 lbs, per capita consumption last year was down 3.8 lbs, or 3%, from 132.7 lbs in 2022. The figure was down almost a half lb from 129.2 lbs in 2021, the year following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and, until now, the lowest figure in the 21st century. It was the smallest per capita total since 126 lbs in 1986. From the recent peak of 146.8 lbs reached in 1997, per capita flour consumption has now tumbled 18 lbs, or 12%.

Lower flour production was the largest but not the only contributor to the per capita consumption decrease. At 419,757,000 cwts, flour production in 2023 was down 10,527,000 cwts, or 2.5%, from 430,284,000 cwts in 2022.

Also lower last year were imports of flour, semolina, bulgur and couscous, to 18,741,000 cwts, down 912,000 cwts from the year before, a drop of 5%.

Flour exports, meanwhile, fell sharply, to 3,790,000 cwts, down 696,000 cwts, or 18%, from 4,486,000 cwts in 2022. At 3,790,000 cwts, flour exports were down 76% from the high of the 2000s — 16,005,000 cwts in 2000.

Population growth was modest in 2023, though up from the previous two years. At 335,135,000, the US population grew by 1,627,000, up 0.5%. That compared with a gain of 0.3% in 2022 and 0.2% in 2021, but 0.8% in 2020.