WASHINGTON — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) has launched its “Call for Speakers” campaign for the 2025 show. IBIE said the program offers “a prime platform for chosen presenters to demonstrate their expertise, share best practices, and showcase emerging solutions, trends, and technologies to thousands of grain-based foods professionals.”

IBIE said its show will contain more than 100 learning opportunities catering to the specific needs of attendees across all job roles and sectors of the baking industry. The program, which is presented by business and baking industry professionals, will feature classroom sessions, hands-on workshops, demonstrations and TED-esque talks on the show floor. Emerging trends and top-of-mind topics that are being covered in these seminars include plant-based baking, clean label and transparency, sustainability, health and wellness, technology integration, artisanal and artisanal-inspired products, diversification of flavors and ingredients, online and direct-to-consumer sales, food safety and quality assurance and innovative packaging solutions. IBIE also is welcoming session proposals for a wide variety of topics, including wholesale bakers, retail management, and ingredient and equipment suppliers.

The 2025 IBIE baking expo will take place in Las Vegas from Sept. 14-17, 2025, with a dedicated day of education sessions on Sept. 13. The organization is accepting proposals through Aug. 30, 2024.