KANSAS CITY — After a tumultuous two years, the baking industry is making strides despite the continual challenges from the ripple effect of the pandemic.

KANSAS CITY — Consumers snack more today than ever before, up to five times a day. Season 18 of Since Sliced Bread takes a deep dive into the snack category by exploring various trends and innovations that are the driving force behind today’s snacking.

In this season, hosts Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack, and Lucas Cuni-Mertz, associate editor, talk to snack manufacturers to dive deep into the evolution of snacking and what’s driving new product innovation. From industry leaders to those just getting started, you’ll hear what they’re seeing and the product launches that are tailored for consumer demand.

“We know from the data we see from Circana that consumers have been approaching snacking differently for a while now,” Atchley said. “We wanted to hear from snack manufacturers of all sizes about how that’s impacting the way they develop new products.”

