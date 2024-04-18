ST. PAUL, MINN. — CHS has signed an intent to purchase agreement for eight grain assets in five states from Minneapolis-based Cargill.

The purchase includes grain facilities in five states: Pipestone and Maynard, Minn.; Morris and Seneca, Ill.; Holdrege, Neb.; Cheyenne Wells and Byers, Colo.; and Parker, SD. According to the 2024 Grain & Milling Annual published by Sosland Publishing Co., capacities at the facilities are 3.074 million bus at Maynard, 1.682 million at Pipestone, 125,000 at Morris, 1.594 million at Seneca, 3.075 million at Holdrege, 3.248 million at Cheyenne Wells, 1.725 million at Byers and 935,000 at Parker.

“Our farmer-owners look to CHS to provide them with local assets that have the speed and space to serve their needs today and into the future,” said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of ag retail, distribution and transportation for CHS. “Purchasing these grain assets is part of a larger strategy to invest in our enterprise supply chain, efficiently connecting our owners to the global marketplace.”

The purchase tentatively is planned to close in early June.

CHS has 230 grain storage facilities and total licensed grain storage capacity of 403 million bus, according to the

, while Cargill has 196 grain storage facilities and total licensed grain storage capacity of 348 million bus.

2024 Grain & Milling Annual