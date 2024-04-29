PALM COAST, FLA. — Designs for Health brand Fx Chocolate is debuting its first product in the bar category.

Joining the company’s portfolio of chocolate confections formulated with functional supplements, Fx’s new Yes Whey!!! bars feature 15 grams of whey and milk protein isolates and 2 grams of creatine monohydrate per serving. The bar is designed to help support muscle growth, energy production, recovery and athletic performance, according to the company. The formulation also contains no simple sugars, trans fats, artificial sweeteners or additives.

“During the development process, we set out to formulate a protein bar that went above and beyond,” said David M. Brady, MD, chief medical officer at Designs for Health. “The result is an elevated take on your traditional protein bar that matches a great flavor profile with premium nutritional support for a wide range of individuals, catering to fitness enthusiasts and athletes, those following high-protein/low-carb diets, vegetarians or anyone trying to build and maintain muscle mass.”

The bars are now available online in 12-count quantities through Amazon and the company’s website.