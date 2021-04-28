ATLANTA — Bimbo QSR, a subsidiary of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has announced plans to invest $25 million to open a baking plant in Valdosta, Ga. The new facility will bake hamburger, hot dog and sandwich buns for quick-service restaurants across the southeastern United States.

Bimbo QSR operates more than 37 baking plants across 21 countries.

“We are very excited to partner with the state to bring this manufacturing site to Georgia and to collaborate in the economic development of this area,” said Al Gomez, general manager and vice president of Bimbo QSR’s US division. “This investment will allow us to serve our customers more effectively in the Southeast region of the US. One of our cultural pillars is ‘valuing the person,’ and we look forward to the job opportunities that we will create in the state, in Lowndes County and with the city of Valdosta.”

The new facility opening is expected to create 74 new jobs, with positions in operations, quality assurance, maintenance and transportation.

As part of the investment, Bimbo QSR said it will upgrade an existing 100,000-square-foot speculative building located in Westside Business Park in Valdosta.

“It’s great to see this internationally recognized company invest in Lowndes County,” said Governor Brian Kemp of George. “Bringing high-paying jobs to every part of Georgia — no matter the ZIP code — has been a key priority of my administration since day one. I want to thank Bimbo QSR for creating opportunities for the hardworking Georgians across the southern region of the state.”