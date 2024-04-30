WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion Inc. has launched PureCircle Clean Taste Solubility Solution, a plant-based clean label stevia option for manufacturers.

The solution is considered a natural origin sweetener that mimics the sensory of sugar without adding additives in the manufacturing process, according to the company. It may be used in such applications as beverages, fruit preps, syrups, liquid concentrates, bars and sauces.

The solution also may provide a more soluble option than artificial sweeteners, the company said.

“Food and beverage brands have been limited historically in achieving their desired levels of sugar reduction with plant-based sweeteners due to solubility challenges during the production process,” said Nate Yates, chief executive officer of PureCircle by Ingredion. “With PureCircle Clean Taste Solubility Solution, we’ve overcome this challenge with a stevia-only ingredient that differs from other current market offerings that leverage additives to make their solutions more soluble. This premier ingredient innovation delivers the same sweet taste as sugar with significantly less linger than traditional stevia or artificial sweeteners.”