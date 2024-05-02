CHICAGO – ADM’s global regenerative agriculture program expanded to more than 2.8 million acres in 2023, exceeding its goal of 2 million acres and leading the company to target 3.5 million acres in 2024 and 5 million acres globally in 2025, up from a previous target of 4 million acres.

In November of 2023 ADM issued its first regenerative agriculture report that detailed priorities, goals, programs and achievements to date. The company partnered with more than 28,000 growers of corn, soybeans, wheat, peanuts, cotton, sorghum, canola and barley in 2023 as it expanded its regenerative agriculture efforts globally, including the launch of new programs in Europe and Latin America.

“We know that farmers are stewards of the land, and we offer an array of programs that meet their varied needs and empower each of them in the ways that work best for their individual situations,” said Greg Morris, president of ADM’s Ag Services and Oilseeds business. “At the same time, we know that retail and CPG leaders understand the urgency of expanding regenerative agriculture to meet consumer demand, and we’re bringing those downstream customers together with farmers to ensure we’re meeting their needs.”

ADM defines regenerative agriculture as an outcome-based farming approach that protects and improves soil health, biodiversity, climate and water resources while supporting farming business development. The company’s regenerative agriculture program is based on five principles of land management: minimizing soil disturbance; maintaining living roots in soil; continuously covering bare soil; maximizing diversity with an emphasis on crops, soil microbes and pollinators; and responsibly managing inputs, including nutrients and pesticides.