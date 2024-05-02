CHICAGO — Under an extension of an existing licensing deal, the Kraft Heinz Co. will continue to manufacture TGI Fridays branded frozen appetizers for retail.

The companies have been in partnership since 2001 and signed an updated licensing agreement in 2015.

Through the updated agreement, Kraft Heinz will continue to develop and sell TGI Fridays frozen appetizers and snacks.

“The TGI Fridays brand is an important part of our frozen food portfolio and is a growth driver for our business across North America,” said Pedro Navio, North America zone president at Kraft Heinz. “This new agreement aligns with our strategy to accelerate growth in categories where we can create more value for shoppers. We’re proud to offer restaurant-quality frozen appetizers and snacks under the TGI Fridays brand.”

TGI Fridays currently offers 25 varieties of frozen appetizers including loaded potato skins, cheese dips, boneless chicken bites, mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, among others.

“As the world’s first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is a beloved and iconic global brand that’s known for innovative and craveable foods, especially our world-famous appetizers," said Weldon Spangler, chief executive officer at TGI Fridays. “This licensing agreement with Kraft Heinz will help extend that ‘Fridays Feeling’ to consumers at retail with TGI Fridays restaurant-quality frozen appetizers and snacks.”